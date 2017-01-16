Tradition Trumps Law As Tamil Nadu's Madurai Holds Jallikattu

Despite the Supreme Court's ban against Jallikattu, a bull taming sport, frenzy and excitement gripped locals at Palamedu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district as bulls were let loose as a mark of protest. Police sources say that 40 people in Madurai have been taken into custody over the last two days of Pongal for violating the ban on Jallikattu.The root of much of this protest - which was held a day after the worship of bulls by locals on Mattupongal, when these animals are decorated and taken to temples - lies in folklore and tradition. A 65-year-old farmer, identified as Alagar Swami, believes that not having Jallikattu is a bad omen, a sentiment shared by many protestors."If we don't have Jallikattu, we will not have any rain this year too," says Swami, who is yet to come to terms with the lakh of rupees worth of damage to his crop.Valal Raj, an IT professional who belongs to a farmer's family, says that Jallikattu helps identify the strongest indigenous drought-resistant breed of bulls, which are later used for breeding."Jallikattu is a way to celebrate the bull. People play with the bull. They are not hurting the bulls. It's a tradition," says a certain Anoj Bensam.However, animal rights activists claim Jallikattu epitomises cruelty to animals in the garb of tradition."There have been instances when bulls are made to consume alcohol; lemon squeezed into their eyes. This excess-induced excitement is not enjoyable for the animal. It is actually painful," claims activist Jay Krishnan.Even after Supreme Court refused to give a verdict on lifting the ban before Pongal, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had vowed to ensure Jallikattu is held this year. He and his party, AIADMK, in separate petitions had requested the centre to issue an ordinance or executive order to allow the sport, saying it is a symbol of Tamil pride.The Supreme Court had banned Jallikattu in 2014. The Congress-led UPA government in 2011 had included bulls in the list of animals banned for use as performing animals. The NDA government delisted bulls but the top court stayed the order and will now give its final verdict on the matter.