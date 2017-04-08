Man Claiming To Be Jayalalithaa's Son Arrested For Forgery, Cheating

A man who had claimed to be the son of late Tamil Nadu chief Minister J Jayalalithaa has been arrested for forgery and cheating, the police said today.29-year-old T Krishnamurthy, a native of Erode, was arrested from Dindigul last night after it was found that he had produced a "fake document" about him being given in adoption to a couple in Erode, they said in a release.He had earlier filed an affidavit in the Madras High Court claiming to be the son of Jayalalithaa and one Soben Babu, and that he had been given in adoption after the pair split owing to differences.The court had asked the police to conduct a probe into the matter following which Mr Krishnamurthy's father Thangamuthu was questioned. He admitted that Mr Krishnamurthy was his own son, the release said.The man's birth date given by Mr Thangamuthu was different from what Mr Krishnamurthy had mentioned in his court affidavit, it said.It also came to light that the adoption certificate produced by him was "forged", police said.Earlier, Justice R Mahadevan said, "He has not only cheated the court but also prepared forged documents", said the judge and directed police to arrest him. He then posted the case for further hearing to April 10.After the state government made a submission in the court on the matter, the court directed the police to take action against Mr Krishamurthy following which he was arrested, the release added.He was produced before a local court and later lodged at the Puzhal Prison here, police added.