Man Proposes To Girlfriend Under Northern Lights. Internet Says Yes!

An Australian photographer proposed to his girlfriend under the Northern Lights and their spectacular proposal photograph is winning the Internet. Dale Sharpe, 34, surprised his girlfriend Karlie Russell, 29, by going down on his knees when she thought they were clicking a selfie. "Much to her shock, it wasn't any normal selfie, and much to my shock, she said yes!" said Dale in his Facebook post.It's only right that the proposal took place under the breathtaking Northern Lights. Dale and Karlie, after all, have visited the Northern Lights about 30 times together. "We both love chasing the Northern Lights and photographing them together, so it seemed pretty fitting."This, however, isn't the first time that the photographer attempted a proposal. He had originally planned to propose to Karlie in Iceland last year. However, unknown to him, Karlie threw away his secretly-concealed ring when they had to cut down on weight at the airport!We're glad that this attempt fared better.Since being shared online, their picture has collected over 11,000 reactions and more than 1,000 shares. "Congratulations guys, that's wonderful news! Fortunately I'm already married so don't have to worry about the ridiculously high bar you've set for proposal and photos!" says one commenter. Another concurs, "Huge congrats guys! What an incredible proposal!"This isn't the only stunning picture of the happy couple together. You can check out some more of them below: