Incredible Video Shows Dolphin Stopping By Boat For A Belly Rub

Dolphins are often referred to as the dogs of the sea world, and this video proves it beyond a shadow of doubt. A clip shot by Elaine Farrell Photography shows a dolphin at the Inis Oirr pier, Aran Islands, Ireland, stopping by a boat for a belly rub. For real! In the 29-second-long clip, shared on July 2, the dolphin is seen enjoying a tummy scratch from a man in a boat. Watch it below:A version of the video , posted on Facebook, has collected over 84,000 views in just a little over 20 hours.However, it seems like the dolphin, named Dusty, was relocated to Aran Islands from north Clare for getting aggressive with humans. According to the Irish Examiner , Dusty showed no fear of humans and became aggressive after being teased and mistreated by humans.She was moved to Inis Oirr in 2014, where locals renamed her Sandy.According to The Journal , people are warned not to swim with Dust/Sandy, but are encouraged to admire her 'from the pier, shore or boats.'On Facebook, however, many have shared their own positive experiences of interacting with Sandy. "Her name is Sandy!! She hangs out there and swims with the ferries. I met her last month," writes one commenter, finishing her comment off with hearts. "We meet sandy every year in Inis Oirr, she comes right into the beach and swims with us, amazing island!" says another.Click for more trending news