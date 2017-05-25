Flying High No More: Drug-Smuggling Pigeon Caught In Kuwait

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: May 25, 2017 11:10 IST
980 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Flying High No More: Drug-Smuggling Pigeon Caught In Kuwait

This is not the first time drug smugglers have used birds for delivery.

It's 2017 and we have clearly come a long way from the days pigeons were used to deliver letters. Case in point, this pigeon in Kuwait that was caught with a little bag full of drugs out for delivery. According to Al Arabiya, Kuwait custom officials caught the pigeon as it was crossing over from Iraq to Kuwait. Upon searching the little grey bag strapped to its back, they discovered 178 narcotic pills. What a comedown for the little birdie.
 
Bas News reports that the pigeon was caught on a building near the customs' department in Abdali province, close to Iraq's border.

On social media, this pigeon has created quite a flurry. From people tweeting about how innovative the delivery system is with the little backpack to Reddit users wondering how the customs officials managed to nab the pigeon, it is evident that the bird has generated a lot of interest.

This is not the first time that drug smugglers have used pigeons for delivery. In 2016, a pigeon was caught trying to smuggle drugs into a Costa Rica prison.

 

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

980 Shares
ALSO READIndian Woman Who Alleged Wedding At Gunpoint To Pak Man Returns Home
pigeon drugspigeon smuggling drugsKuwaitKuwait pigeon drugs

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ICC Champions Trophy ScheduleLive Cricket ScoreHindi MediumHalf Girlfriend

................................ Advertisement ................................