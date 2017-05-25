Flying High No More: Drug-Smuggling Pigeon Caught In Kuwait

Shocking images: Traffickers use pigeon to smuggle drugs into #Kuwaithttps://t.co/yl1Ri2xVHkpic.twitter.com/oFGWwX07N5- Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) May 23, 2017
Bas News reports that the pigeon was caught on a building near the customs' department in Abdali province, close to Iraq's border.
On social media, this pigeon has created quite a flurry. From people tweeting about how innovative the delivery system is with the little backpack to Reddit users wondering how the customs officials managed to nab the pigeon, it is evident that the bird has generated a lot of interest.
This is not the first time that drug smugglers have used pigeons for delivery. In 2016, a pigeon was caught trying to smuggle drugs into a Costa Rica prison.
