Ellen DeGeneres Shares Tired Mum's Video Of 'Most Polite Intruder'

Highlights Ellen DeGeneres featured a hilarious video shared by a tired mother It is part of a contest started by the television host 'You don't need to get away from her, says Ellen about the video

Being a mother is a great experience and rewarding in many ways but all moms need a break sometimes. So, as a special treat to stressed out mum's, television host Ellen DeGeneres started a special contest. The challenge requires mothers to share videos of themselves showing exactly why they need a time-out from their children, titled 'Ellen, Take Me Away'. Winners of this contest would get a chance to sit in a 'kid-free sky box' at the studio. During her recent show, Ellen featured one such tired mom's hilarious video. And while you may feel sympathy towards the mom, it's the child who'll really win your heart.The video shows a mother, most likely in the bathroom, trying to convince her daughter to give her some moments of privacy. The little girl on the other hand cannot stop talking to her mother, all the while peeping through the door."Let me know when I can come in," she asks her mother in the cutest way possible. "OK, I'll let you know," her mom tells her, adding: "Close the door please. Thank you."The little girl steps out and shuts the door but begins talking to her mom through the closed door. Milliseconds later she opens the door again hoping to start a conversation with her mother. This goes on for the next half a minute or so."How adorable is that little girl?" Ellen asks her audience. "You don't need to get away from her," she adds calling her the most polite intruder she's ever seen. Ellen even shares this little invention that could help the mother in such situations.We'll let you watch the video to find out what it is below:Isn't this child adorable? We sure think so.