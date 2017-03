Donald Trump Rehearses Speech In Limo. Twitter Goes Into Overdrive

Highlights President Donald Trump was seen going over his speech in his limo Twitter has been trolling the president over the videos POTUS made his first speech to the US Congress at Capitol Hill on Tuesday

Check this out. Trump practicing his address in the back of the limo. pic.twitter.com/D7EWrlgZlo - Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 1, 2017

@BraddJaffy like a child who did not do his homework and had to read of the script of the other kid to pass it off as his own #shareblue - cynthia (@foreign1977) March 1, 2017

@BraddJaffy@AndrewLSeidel I think he's singing "The Wheels on the Bus go round and round..." - Karen Beran (@karenberan) March 1, 2017

@hunterschwarz@ebruenig A bad student on his way to a final exam. - Michael Gutierrez (@MichaelG398) March 1, 2017

@BraddJaffy How do you know he's not just reading Baron's homework? - margot roth (@sarjen1311) March 1, 2017

@hunterschwarz "Look bad, feel bad... Look bad, feel bad... C'mon Donnie!! You can't do this! You don't got this!" - Ryan Boam (@ryanboam) March 1, 2017

@hunterschwarz "very bigly VERY bigly very BIGLY very BIGly VERy BigLY" - Liz Jenkins (@ej11lizzie) March 1, 2017

@hunterschwarz He's faking - everyone knows he can't read. - workerdrone3 (@Ellwood26) March 1, 2017

@hunterschwarz Whoa! He *practices* those speeches? So they're written down deliberately and he rehearses them? I'm somewhere between & - Ronald Kugel (@RonaldKugel) March 1, 2017

Donald Trump looks so nervous and unprepared while practicing his gaudy speech on the car ride to Capitol Hill. #JointAddresspic.twitter.com/R6MFZgArGd - SUJ (@SujOfficial) March 1, 2017

@hunterschwarz "I'm good enough, I'm smart enough, and doggone it, people like me." - James McC Ranson (@Chesbeaux) March 1, 2017

Practice makes perfect, it is said. So, before his maiden address to the US Congress, President Donald Trump went over his speech in his limo on the way to Capitol Hill on Tuesday. Little did he know, live cameras from various news agencies captured him in the act. Twitter is currently flooded with videos of Mr Trump rehearsing his speech, moments before delivering it. And boy! Does Twitter have a lot to say about it. POTUS may have spoken about immigration and the construction of a 'great, great wall' between the US and Mexico, but Twitter cannot stop itself from trolling the President over the clips showing him rehearsing his speech."Check this out. Trump practicing his address in the back of the limo," says one tweet with the video. It has collected over 1,600 'likes' and 1,100 retweets within four hours of writing this. "Trump, in the back of limo, appears to be practicing his speech," says another . This one has collected over 700 'likes' and more than 500 retweets so far.While some were impressed that POTUS was actually going over his speech before his maiden address, others have mocked him.From wondering when 'Bad Lip Reading,' a YouTube channel, will spoof the clip to imagining what POTUS could be reading, here are some of the funniest reactions to the videos:What do you think of the videos and the reactions? Tell us using the comments section below.