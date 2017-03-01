Budget
Collapse
Expand

Donald Trump Rehearses Speech In Limo. Twitter Goes Into Overdrive

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: March 01, 2017 12:39 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Donald Trump Rehearses Speech In Limo. Twitter Goes Into Overdrive

US President Donald Trump rehearsing his speech.

Highlights

  1. President Donald Trump was seen going over his speech in his limo
  2. Twitter has been trolling the president over the videos
  3. POTUS made his first speech to the US Congress at Capitol Hill on Tuesday
Practice makes perfect, it is said. So, before his maiden address to the US Congress, President Donald Trump went over his speech in his limo on the way to Capitol Hill on Tuesday. Little did he know, live cameras from various news agencies captured him in the act. Twitter is currently flooded with videos of Mr Trump rehearsing his speech, moments before delivering it. And boy! Does Twitter have a lot to say about it. POTUS may have spoken about immigration and the construction of a 'great, great wall' between the US and Mexico, but Twitter cannot stop itself from trolling the President over the clips showing him rehearsing his speech.

"Check this out. Trump practicing his address in the back of the limo," says one tweet with the video. It has collected over 1,600 'likes' and 1,100 retweets within four hours of writing this. "Trump, in the back of limo, appears to be practicing his speech," says another. This one has collected over 700 'likes' and more than 500 retweets so far.
 
While some were impressed that POTUS was actually going over his speech before his maiden address, others have mocked him.

From wondering when 'Bad Lip Reading,' a YouTube channel, will spoof the clip to imagining what POTUS could be reading, here are some of the funniest reactions to the videos:
What do you think of the videos and the reactions? Tell us using the comments section below.

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READUber CEO Travis Kalanick Seen On Video Arguing With Driver Over Fares
Donald TrumpDonald Trump Speechtwitter reactionsDonald Trump Congress Address

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Oscars 2017 WinnersThe Ghazi AttackIradaLive ScoreIPL 2017 ScheduleLionSplitRangoon

................................ Advertisement ................................