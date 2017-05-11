Mumbai's 12,000 Crore Coastal Road Project Gets Final Clearance From Centre

Good news!

Mumbai #CoastalRoad gets final environmental approval from the Central Govt.

Thank you Hon @narendramodi ji and @anilmdave ji ! - Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) May 11, 2017

.@narendramodi@anilmdave The UPA Govt at Centre & Cong NCP Govt in State were just talking about it for 15years but in 2years we got all approvals to build the road! - Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) May 11, 2017

Mumbai's flagship infrastructure project, the Rs 12,000 crore toll-free coastal road, has got final environmental clearances from the Centre.The 30-kilometre-long coastal road will be constructed in two phases. The first phase will be between south Mumbai's Marine Drive and Carter Road in Bandra. The second phase will be a road from Bandra to Kandivli along the coastline and this phase is also likely to get another sea link.Construction work on the project is expected to begin from Nepean Sea Road Haji Ali. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will be the implementing agency for the project. The deadline for the project will be finalised once construction begins.Construction on another infrastructure project, the metro connecting south Mumbai to the western suburbs has already begun and both these projects will ease the pressure on the road and rail network that serve the overcrowded western suburbs of the city.Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made the announcement on Twitter and also took a dig at the Congress-NCP regime for not being able to secure clearances earlier.Congress Spokesperson Sachin Sawant reacted saying, "Development is a continuous process. There have been several projects completed in Congress-NCP regime but we never denigrated the Opposition. We would definitely congratulate the government after completing this project as we want development for people. But since last two years we are seeing only rhetoric and work is far from initiated. Hon'ble CM must answer what happened to Babasaheb Ambedkar memorial on Indu Mill land, Shivaji Memorial after all the hyped inaugurations by the Prime Minister."Mumbai, a city that's stretched beyond limits needs major infrastructure boost to make commutes easier. The coastal road project was mentioned by all parties in their manifestos. There were environmental concerns as the road cuts through mangroves and will require reclamation of land from the sea.