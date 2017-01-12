Swami Vivekananda: 5 Inspiring Quotes Of The Spiritual Leader

India is celebrating 154th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, a revered spiritual leader.

India is celebrating 154th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, one of India's most revered spiritual leaders. Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary is being celebrated today as 'National Youth Day'. Vivekananda's teachings have often been quoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since his days as a Chief Minister. The PM calls himself an admirer and follower of Swami Vivekananda and says his thoughts and ideals have influenced him deeply. Vivekananda is not only a name, He personifies thousands of years old Indian culture and civilization, he had said. In one of the many historic speeches he gave, he had addressed Americans as "Sisters and brothers of America ..." which got him a standing ovation for two minutes. Born Narendranath Datta, the Swami was born on 12 January 1863 and followed the principles of Saint Ramakrishna Paramahamsa. It is after Ramakrishna's name that he founded Ramakrishna Math and the Ramakrishna Mission, that has millions of followers today.