Swami Vivekananda: 5 Inspiring Quotes Of The Spiritual Leader

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 12, 2017 13:26 IST
India is celebrating 154th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, a revered spiritual leader.

India is celebrating 154th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, one of India's most revered spiritual leaders. Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary is being celebrated today as 'National Youth Day'. Vivekananda's teachings have often been quoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since his days as a Chief Minister. The PM calls himself an admirer and follower of Swami Vivekananda and says his thoughts and ideals have influenced him deeply. Vivekananda is not only a name, He personifies thousands of years old Indian culture and civilization, he had said. In one of the many historic speeches he gave, he had addressed Americans as "Sisters and brothers of America ..." which got him a standing ovation for two minutes. Born Narendranath Datta, the Swami was born on 12 January 1863 and followed the principles of Saint Ramakrishna Paramahamsa. It is after Ramakrishna's name that he founded Ramakrishna Math and the Ramakrishna Mission, that has millions of followers today.
  1. "India must conquer the world, and nothing less than that is my ideal. It may be very big, it may astonish many of you, but it is so."
  2. "It is the coward and the fool who says, "This is fate" - so says the Sanskrit proverb. But it is the strong man who stands up and says, 'I will make my fate'."
  3. "We are what our thoughts have made us; so take care about what you think. Words are secondary. Thoughts live; they travel far."
  4. "Keep on steadily. So far we have done wonderful things. Onward, brave souls, we will gain! Work hard. Be holy and pure and the fire will come."
  5. "Work on with the intrepidity of a lion but at the same time with the tenderness of a flower."

