Republic Day 2017: Privileged Strategic Partnership With India Important To Russia, Says Vladimir Putin

The special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India is an invariable priority in Moscow's foreign policy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday while greeting India on its Republic Day.In his message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee, Mr Putin said India has achieved success in economic, scientific, technical and social spheres."Your country (India) plays an important and constructive role in solving pressing issues of the regional and international agenda," the Russian President said in a statement issued here on the eve of India's 68th Republic Day."Over the decades of independent development, India has achieved impressive success in economic, social, scientific, technical and other spheres. Special and privileged strategic partnership with India is an invariable priority in Russia's foreign policy," he said.The Russian President also reiterated his country's "readiness to further strengthen of mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in various areas. In this respect, great importance is being attached to the implementation of the map of events dedicated to the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between our countries."Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel will be keeping a tight vigil on Republic Day in the national capital tomorrow with an eye on the movement of animals in view of intelligence inputs that terror groups might use them as suicide bombers.Delhi Police was sent a special advisory on Wednesday informing them that terror groups might use animals to target crowded areas like important installations, railway stations, etc, to create a panic situation.The entire Central and New Delhi region will have nearly 60,000 security personnel drawn from Delhi Police and Central security forces guarding every nook and corner.