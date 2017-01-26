Republic Day 2017 Live: Parade On Rajpath, Celebrations Across India

India will celebrate its 68th Republic Day today. On January 26, 1950, the Constitution of India came into force, and Republic Day is celebrated to honour that day. On this day in 1950, the first President of India, Dr Rajendra Prasad took oath. President Pranab Mukherjee will start the ceremony by hoisting the Indian flag, following which the Republic Day Parade will begin from Rajpath. The parade starts from Rajpath and ends at Red Fort in Delhi. Every year on Republic Day, India invites a visiting head of state, who is the state guest of honour (chief guest) for the ceremony. This year's guest of honour is the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who personally received the Prince at the airport, said that United Arab Emirates is India's valued partner and close ties between the two countries are important for the entire region. India and UAE have signed 13 agreements, including one on strategic cooperation. Though Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 with the Parade on Rajpath, the celebrations are spread over three days and ends with the Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29.How you can watch: The Republic Day Parade and ceremony will begin at 09:00 AM, and will be streamed LIVE on NDTV 24X7 and NDTV.com