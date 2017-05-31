Prime Minister Narendra Modi In Russia LIVE: PM To Attend India-Russia Summit With Vladimir Putin

PM Modi wound up a "successful" visit to Spain as part of his 4-nation trip.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today left for Russia after concluding a "successful" visit to Spain where he paid a courtesy call to Spanish King Felipe VI and held wide-ranging talks with President Mariano Rajoy. Foreign ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted that PM Modi has departed for St Petersburg. In St Petersburg, PM Modi will hold the 18th India-Russia annual Summit with Russian PresidentVladimir Putin and attend the St Petersburg International Economic Forum the next day.