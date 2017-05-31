Prime Minister Narendra Modi In Russia LIVE: PM To Attend India-Russia Summit With Vladimir Putin

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today left for Russia after concluding a "successful" visit to Spain where he paid a courtesy call to Spanish King Felipe VI and held wide-ranging talks with President Mariano Rajoy. Foreign ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted that PM Modi has departed for St Petersburg. In St Petersburg, PM Modi will hold the 18th India-Russia annual Summit with Russian President
Vladimir Putin and attend the St Petersburg International Economic Forum the next day.
PM @narendramodi op-ed in Rossiskaya Gazeta on 70 years of India-Russia friendship pic.twitter.com/S4SYpGeorC- Gopal Baglay (@MEAIndia) May 31, 2017
PM @narendramodi winds up a successful visit to Spain, departs for St Petersburg, Russia pic.twitter.com/pOOUvELsRW- Gopal Baglay (@MEAIndia) May 31, 2017
No more content