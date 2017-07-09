President Pranab Mukherjee To Visit Dehradun Tomorrow

President Pranab Mukherjee will visit Dehradun tomorrow to inaugurate the annexe of Ashiana, the presidential retreat.The Ashiana Annexe comprises 12 low-cost dwelling units constructed to accommodate officers and staff of the Rashtrapati Bhavan during presidential visits there, a press release issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said today.The main restored and renovated building of Ashiana was inaugurated by the president on September 27 last year.The Ashiana, situated on Rajpur Road of Dehradun, consists of the main building, annexe, upper stables and lines, and lower stables and lines with associated roads and pathways.Built originally as bungalow of the commandant of the president's bodyguard, it was revived by the president after long years of disuse.KR Narayanan was the last president who stayed there in March 1998.The technology used for renovation was sustainable, cost effective, green and environment friendly with provision of disaster resilient features.Treated water is safely discharged for irrigation and non-drinking usage to ensure good health and well being of the residents, the release said.