Police Releases Names Of Pilgrims Killed In Terror Attack On Amarnath Yatra

Alll those who lost their lives identified. All the injured are stable. pic.twitter.com/y7NLiptwmQ - J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) July 10, 2017

The Jammu and Kashmir police has released the names of the Amarnath Yatris who lost their lives in the terror attack in Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir.Seven pilgrims - six of those women - were killed and 19 others injured today when terrorists opened fire on their bus in Batengoo around 8:20 pm.The pilgrims were returning from the holy shrine when the incident took place.Here is the list of the seven pilgrims who lost their lives in the attack:Police said that the condition of the 19 pilgrims injured in the attack is stable.Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti have condemned the attack. "Pained beyond words on the dastardly attack on peaceful Amarnath Yatris in J&K. The attack deserves strongest condemnation from everyone... India will never get bogged down by such cowardly attacks and the evil designs of hate," PM Modi tweeted after the incident.