Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian community in Washington DC after meeting chief executives of major US companies earlier today. In his speech, Mr Modi spoke about the three years of his government and the growth of the foreign ministry through social media and technology. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke about India's successful surgical strikes and pointed that no other country in the world questioned it. He also said that while India is a peace-loving and law-abiding nation, it will not hesitate to strongly retaliate when provoked.