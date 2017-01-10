Pakistan's Babur Missile Test Claim May Be Fake, Navy Sources Tell NDTV

New Delhi: A day after Pakistan tweeted a video of what it claimed was the test launch of its Babur missile, claiming a giant leap in its naval nuclear programme, top sources have said that the video may be fudged.
The video showed the missile exiting the water after apparently being launched from a submarine, cruising towards and then striking its target.
Oddly, two missiles, not one, are seen in the video; one missile that emerges from the water is grey and another shown in a subsequent shot is orange.
Sources in the Indian Navy, which monitors such activity, have confirmed to NDTV that there was no missile test in Pakistan yesterday.
The video may have older footage, they say.
The Babur is a submarine-launched missile and the test shown in the video is from a "floating launch test platform".
On Monday, Pakistan claimed its "first successful test of the Babur missile" and said it has completed its nuclear triad since it already has land-based ballistic missiles as well as tactical nuclear bombs that it can drop from its fighter aircraft.
The Babur has a range of at least 450 km.
Pakistan's military media wing was quoted by Reuters as saying: "Pakistan eyes this hallmark development as a step towards reinforcing the policy of credible minimum deterrence."