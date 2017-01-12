Brrr...Delhi Freezes As Winter Chill Sweeps Through North

Temperatures in North India could drop even further in the next 48 hours as cold wave intensifies, the weather department has warned. While Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir recorded minus 13 degrees Celsius, Delhi witnessed its coldest day of the season on Wednesday.Kashmir Valley and Ladakh region registered the lowest night temperature of the season. The lowest temperature was recorded in Leh, freezing at minus 16 degree Celsius.In Himachal Pradesh, tourist resort towns of Shimla and Manali were swept by icy winds, dropping the minimum temperatures to minus 3.2 and minus 6.6 degrees Celsius, much below normal at this time of the year. Manali's maximum temperature of 2.8 degrees was eight degrees below normal.Amritsar in Punjab was the coldest place in the plains with the minimum temperature at 0.9 degrees. Ludhiana and Patiala cities recorded of 1.6 and 2.7 degrees as minimum termperatures, four degrees below normal. Chandigarh too shivered at 2.4 degrees, two degrees below normal.Neighbouring Uttarakhand witnessed more snowfall and icy winds blew through many places in Uttar Pradesh dropping the minimum temperature in Lucknow to 8 degrees Celsius. Schools up to class 8 in the state capital have been asked to remain closed till January 15, an official said on Wednesday.Temperatures in desert state of Rajasthan also dropped further touching minus 2.4 degress Celsius in Mount Abu, while Churu was the coldest in plains in the state shivering at minus 0.3 degrees Celsius, 5 degrees below normal. State capital Jaipur recorded a minimum temperature of 3.8 degree Celsius, 5 degrees below normal. Schools in many districts will remain closed. District collector in Jaipur has directed that schools will not start before 9.30 am.