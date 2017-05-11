Maharashtra BJP Chief's Angry Comment On Farmers Sparks Protests

Maharashtra BJP chief Raosaheb Danve has been attacked by rivals for appearing to lose his temper and using slang for farmers in response to a question in a party meeting.At a meeting in Jalna, Mr Danve had been asked by a worker how to tackle the questions of farmers protesting over the low prices of Tur Dal."Our party workers should now not cry but fight. Just the day before yesterday, we've asked officials to procure one lakh tonne tur daal. Yet these people saale (referring to farmers) are crying. Are you reading too many newspapers? Don't read!"The Shiv Sena today held a protest against the BJP president and burnt his effigies.The Congress' Sanjay Nirupam said, "It's a very shameful incident. Using this type language is very harsh and cannot be tolerated."The Centre had last year had taken up a massive project to increase the production of Tur in Maharashtra. The state saw record production of the cereal due to good monsoon. But a glut has brought down prices sharply, affecting farmers.Mr Danve said, "The state government not only purchased 4 lakh tonne tur but also increased its quota by additional procurement of one lakh tonne... still some complain. One must stop complaining and start spreading the good work done by the BJP government."BJP Spokesperson Shaina NC did not comment on the criticism of her party leader but said, "We are working on one fact and that is farmers get full support. We have done many things through the government of Devendra Fadnavis. Shiv Sena has not seen the issue in a long term manner. It's high time for people to realise that this is the government which shows long term solution."