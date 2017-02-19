Uttar Pradesh Elections 2017 Live: Phase Three Of Polls Begins Today

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections drive into the third phase today. Over 826 candidates from 105 political parties are contesting for 69 seats. They come from six national parties, seven state parties, 92 unrecognised parties and 225 independent candidates are contesting for the 69 assembly seats of the 12 districts in the third phase. The key parties to watch out for in this election are the BJP, the ruling Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress. Over 250 crorepati candidates are in the fray for the third phase. Key candidates in this phase include Samajwadi Party's Aparna Yadav, Shivpal Singh Yadav and BJP's Rita Bahuguna Joshi.
This phase also sees about 110 candidates with criminal cases. BJP and BSP have the most number of candidates with criminal cases. They are closely followed by the Samajwadi Party.
Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are being conducted in seven phases. The votes will be counted on March 11.
Here are the live updates for the Uttar Pradesh elections 2017:
8:00 am IST: Mulayam Singh Yadav's elder brother, Ram Gopal Yadav clarifies, all is well in the family,will form government.
7: 25 am IST: People queue up to vote at Lucknow Montessori Inter College
7:00 am IST: Voting begins for 69 assembly seats for Phase 3.
6:45 am IST: Two of the key contests in Phase 3 include Lucknow's battle of Rita Bahuguna Joshi (BJP) vs Aparna Yadav (SP) and Jaswant Nagar:Shivpal Yadav (SP) taking on Manish Yadav (BJP)
6:40 am IST: The third phase comes as the biggest litmus test for the ruling Samajwadi Party (SP) as it held 55 of these 69 seats in the 2012 assembly polls
6:30 am IST: Areas including Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Unnao, Barabanki and state capital Lucknow, will vote today
6:25 am IST: Voting for the third phase of Uttar Pradesh's assembly elections to begin shortly.