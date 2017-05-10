Kulbhushan Jadhav's Death Sentence In Pak Stayed In Big Victory For India

The International Court of Justice in a letter to Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has asked to stay the death sentence of Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Kulbhushan Jadhav's Death Sentence In Pak Stayed In Big Victory For India

Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: The court is likely to take up the case next on May 15.

New Delhi:  Pakistan has been asked by the International Court of Justice to hold off on the death sentence of Indian Kulbhushan Jadhav, accused by the country of spying. A letter has been sent to Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif by the president of the ICJ official sources say.

The ruling is binding on Pakistan, says senior lawyer Harish Salve, who represents India at the International Court of Justice in Hague, Netherlands. The court is likely to take up the case next on May 15.

Both India and Pakistan have signed up for the "Optional Protocol to the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations concerning the Compulsory Settlement of Disputes, 1963," which says that such disputes are within the compulsory jurisdiction of the International Court.

Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former naval officer, was arrested by Pakistan last year and accused of spying. Pakistan claimed he had been arrested from the restive Balochistan province. Last month, the 46-year-old was sentenced to death by a military court there.

The International Court responded after India filed an appeal on Monday accusing Pakistan of "egregious violations of the Vienna Convention" and seeking a stay on the execution.

India says the former officer was kidnapped from Iran, where he was running a business.

External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, who met Bert Koenders, the visiting foreign minister of Netherlands yesterday, tweeted that she had informed Mr Jadhav's mother of the International Court's order.
India also said in its appeal to the international court that Pakistan had denied consular access to Mr Jadhav, and that New Delhi learnt about his death sentence from a press release.

Pakistan insists that consular access is given only to civilian prisoners under a 2008 agreement and Mr Jadhav does not qualify as he was "caught spying".

