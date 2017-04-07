3 Soldiers Killed In Jammu & Kashmir Avalanche, Flood Unlikely: 10 Points

Heavy rains in Jammu & Kashmir prompted the authorities to issue a flood alert on Thursday.

An unprecedented rainfall, multiple avalanches and an unusual April snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir have triggered fears of a repeat of the 2014 floods that caused death and devastation in the Valley. In what could be a relief,While the Jhelum waters have started receding, easing fears of a flood. However, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remains closed due to landslides and heavy rains. Three soldiers have died in the avalanche that struck an army picket in Ladakh's Batik sectoryesterday.