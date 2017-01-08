Indians From Abroad Contribute 69 Billion Dollars To Economy: PM Modi At Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

PM Narendra Modi is addressing the 14th Pravasi Bharati Divas at India's IT hub Bengaluru today.

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the 14th Pravasi Bharati Divas -- said to be the largest gathering of Indians living abroad -- at India's IT hub Bengaluru today. This year, the focus of the meet is on the role of youth in transforming society. Portugal Prime Minister Antonio Costa is the chief guest of the meet. The session is also being attended by Suriname Vice President Michael Ashwin Adhin, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Vijay Goel and Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh.