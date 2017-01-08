Indians From Abroad Contribute 69 Billion Dollars To Economy: PM Modi At Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

PM Narendra Modi is addressing the 14th Pravasi Bharati Divas at India's IT hub Bengaluru today.
Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the 14th Pravasi Bharati Divas -- said to be the largest gathering of Indians living abroad -- at India's IT hub Bengaluru today. This year, the focus of the meet is on the role of youth in transforming society. Portugal Prime Minister Antonio Costa is the chief guest of the meet. The session is also being attended by Suriname Vice President Michael Ashwin Adhin, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Vijay Goel and Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh.
Here are the 10 big points from his speech:
In his address, delivered in English and Hindi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the delegates, saying, "Indians abroad are valued not just for their strength in numbers. They are respected for the contributions they make... The Indian diaspora represents the best of Indian culture, ethos and values".
"Remittance of close to 69 billion dollars annually by overseas Indians makes an invaluable contribution to the Indian economy," PM Modi said.
Addressing the delegates, Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said, "Portugal is an open country, we will receive you with open arms if you consider it as your location for investment, education and living".
The 'Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas' was inaugurated as part of this year's meet with an aim to connect with the new generation of Indians growing up all across the world.
Speaking at the event, Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh said the common thread that binds the Indian dispora together is the enduring connect with a country whose history dates back to five millennia, whose contemporary reality takes them on an incredible journey and whose future offers them endless possibilities.
Recalling that the 2015 Youth PBD was about 3Cs, connect, celebrate and contribute, he said it will be "4Ts" this year - "Talent, Technology, Training and Teamwork," he said.
Mr Goel called on the youth to give suggestions on creating infrastructure to channelise their force. He also assured of all possible assistance from his Ministry for those willing to take up social projects in any part of the country.
About 300-400 overseas Indian youth are participating in the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, including nearly 150 PIOs who are visiting India for the Know India programme.
The Youth PBD includes plenary sessions on problems faced by Indian students abroad, problems faced by NRI students in India, and startups and innovation which have a social impact in India.
The convention started with a youth event on Saturday and will continue till Monday.