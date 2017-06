Many parties alleged that EVMs could be tampered with after BJP won Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party and the Left will try to prove that electronic voting machines (EVMs) can be rigged as the Election Commission gets ready to host its EVM challenge in Delhi this morning. On Friday evening, the Uttarakhand High Court rejected a plea which called for a stay on the EVM challenge claiming the Election Commission does not have the authority to conduct the event. The high court also barred political parties and others from criticising the use of EVMs in the five state assembly elections "till pending election petitions are decided", a decision that has cast a shadow on the Aam Aadmi Party's planned parallel hackathon.