Economy Was Fine, Notes Ban Timing Perfect: PM Narendra Modi's Top 10 Quotes

PM Narendra Modi replies to the debate on the President's address in Lok Sabha.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, replying to the discussion in the Lok Sabha on Motion of Thanks to the President's joint address to Parliament, today hit out at the Congress, and its vice president, Rahul Gandhi, who had scaled up the attack on Modi government in recent months. In course of his speech, Modi responded to criticism at the government's note ban decision and asserted that his government - unlike the ones led by the Congress - had been fighting corruption right from day one.
Here are the top five quotes of the Prime Minister:
"The earthquake finally did take place," he said to peals of laughter in the House. Rahul Gandhi who had in December blamed government for stalling the Winter session declaring that the government didn't want him to make startling revelations that would cause an earthquake.
"How can someone see 'SEVA' or any positive virtue in the word SCAM.: PM Narendra Modi at Rahul Gandhi's remarks that 'SCAM' to him meant "Seva, Courage, Ability and Modesty".
"Earlier people would ask how much money had gone (to the corrupt). Now people talk about how much money has come in. This is how discourse has changed after we have assumed office.
"When can you have an operation? When the body is healthy. The economy was doing well and thus our decision was taken at the right time," Modi defending timing of demonetisation decision.
"My fight is for the poor and giving the poor their due. This fight will continue. It does not matter how big you are, you will have to give back what belongs to the poor. My fight is for the poor": On demonetisation and fighting corruption.