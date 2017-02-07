Economy Was Fine, Notes Ban Timing Perfect: PM Narendra Modi's Top 10 Quotes

PM Narendra Modi replies to the debate on the President's address in Lok Sabha.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, replying to the discussion in the Lok Sabha on Motion of Thanks to the President's joint address to Parliament, today hit out at the Congress, and its vice president, Rahul Gandhi, who had scaled up the attack on Modi government in recent months. In course of his speech, Modi responded to criticism at the government's note ban decision and asserted that his government - unlike the ones led by the Congress - had been fighting corruption right from day one.