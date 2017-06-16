Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju Orders Investigation Into Vizag Airport Row

I will get the entire incident at Vizag Airport enquired into to find out the exact details and ensure that lawful outcomes follow. - Ashok Gajapathi Raju (@Ashok_Gajapathi) June 16, 2017

Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju today said he will get the entire incident involving Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP JC Diwakar Reddy at Vizag airport "enquired into" and will ensure that "lawful outcomes" follow.Mr Reddy, who is from the same party as that of the Civil Aviation Minister, allegedly created a ruckus at Vizag airport yesterday after being denied boarding by IndiGo as he was late for the flight.While Mr Reddy was finally accommodated on the same flight, all the major domestic carriers including IndiGo later banned him from their flights. A day after the incident, Mr Raju today said that the entire matter would be looked into."I will get the entire incident at Vizag Airport enquired into to find out the exact details and ensure that lawful outcomes follow," he said in a tweet.The minister also denied a media report that he had intervened to ensure that Mr Reddy was allowed to board the IndiGo flight and said there was "no such intervention".