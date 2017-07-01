Cheaper Or Costlier? How GST May Impact Prices Of Goods Since GST is meant to eliminate "tax on tax", experts say overall tax burden on goods is expected to fall over time.

"However, going forward, it is expected that due to reduced cost because of availability of GST credit on items hitherto not available, the price of services will also come down which will benefit the consumers," says Sandeep Sehgal, director-tax and regulatory at Ashok Maheshwary & Associates LLP.



After GST rollout, many items like footwear below Rs 500, garments and mobile phones could become cheaper. On the other hand, items like TV and small cars could become costlier.



Petroleum products such as petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel have been kept out of GST as of now. The GST Council will take a decision on it at a later date. Alcohol has also been kept out of GST.



Here is the list of goods, their current effective tax rates and respective GST rates under the new tax system, according to professional services firm EY: Items Earlier Rate (%) GST (%) Perfume 17.5 - 27 18 Cosmetics 28 Cheese 5-14.5 12 Butter 12 Glucometers 11-20.5 12 Tableware - Metal 11 18 Revised 12% for spoons, forks, ladles, skimmers, cake servers, fish knives, tongs Tableware - Ceramic 17.5 18 Tableware - Wood 18 and 28 Tableware - Plastic 18 Kitchenware - Metal 11-20.5 18 Revised 12% for Spoons, forks, ladles, skimmers, cake servers, fish knives, tongs Kitchenware-Ceramic 17.5 - 27 18 Kitchenware-Wood 18 and 28 Kitchenware-Plastic 18 Kitchenware-Fly ash 18 X-Ray Apparatus (for medical, dental & veterinary) 17.5-27 12 X-Ray Apparatus 28 Footwear (below R s. 500) 14.41 5 Footwear(above R s. 500) 14.41 18 Readymade garments (below R s. 1000) 5-6 5 Readymade garments (above R s. 1000) 18.5 12 Biscuits( Less than R s. 100/kg) 11.89 18 Biscuits(Above R s. 100/kg) 16.09 18 Corn-flakes 9.86 18 Wrist watch 20.64 28 Jam 5.66 18 Baby food (sold in unit containers) 7.06 18 Cellular Phone 13-24 12 Small Cars (<4m <1200 cc petrol) 25-27 28+1 (cess) Small Cars (<4m <1500 cc diesel) 25-27 28+3 (cess) Mid-segment (<1500 cc) 36-40 28+15 (cess) Cars with 1500 cc & larger engines 41.5-44.5 28+15 (cess) Vehicles for transport with 10 to 13 passenger capacity (cannot be considered as bus) 39-41 28+15 Motorcycles 25-35 28 Motorcycles Engine >350 25-35 28+3 (cess) Television 25-27 28 Stationery (Plastics) 11-27 18 Stationery (Paper) 12 and 18 Rates revised on following items from 18% to 12% - Exercise books and note books Stationery (Pen/Fountain Pen) Rates revised on following items from 18% to 12% - Eraser Renewable energy devices 17-18 5 Iron Ore 17-18 5 Digital Cameras 25-27 28 Luxury items like yacht 25-27 28+3 (cess) Music Instruments (Handmade) 0-12.5 0 Music Instruments (Other than Handmade) 25-27 28 Powered by EY



Notes from EY:

-These are illustration purposes only, not meant for direct implementation or reliance

-These rates are based on the best of our understanding of the applicable rates and should not be taken as an assurance of ultimate rates.

-Information as of June 20.

-EY assumes no responsibility to update for changes in after the date of the submission.



