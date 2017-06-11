Ceasefire Violations By Pakistan In Jammu And Kashmir, Indian Troops Retaliate

The Army and the BSF retaliated to the firing by the Pakistani forces. No injuries or damages have been reported.

All India | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: June 11, 2017 13:02 IST
Two ceasefire violations by Pakistan took place along the LoC and International Border. (File)

New Delhi:  Two ceasefire violations by Pakistan took place along the Line of Control and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir this morning. No injuries or damages have been reported.

In the first incident, the Army retaliated to a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Bhimber Gali sector in Rajouri district at 9.45 am. A statement from the army said the firing is still on and that Pakistani Army used small arms and automatics.

About 15 minutes later, in Ramgarh sector, 157 km from Bhimber Gali, Pakistani Rangers started firing along the International Border. Border Security Force (BSF) retaliated. BSF said intermittent firing continued for an hour.

