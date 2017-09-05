BRICS Summit 2017 LIVE: PM Narendra Modi, China's Xi Jingping To Meet Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping today will hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of on-going BRICS summit at Xiamen in China. The meeting will be held nearly a week after India and China announced resolution of the 73-day-long Dokalam standoff. New Delhi on Monday scored a significant diplomatic win after BRICS nations, for the first time, named Pakistan-based groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and the Haqqani network in a strongly-worded declaration condemning terror. For the first time, the declaration was backed by China, which has resisted a similar move at last year's summit in Goa.
Here are the live updates from the BRICS Summit 2017:
BRICS Declaration Names Pakistan-Based Terror Groups For The First Time
India on Monday scored a significant diplomatic win as BRICS nations at a summit in China named, for the first time, Pakistan-based groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and the Haqqani network in a strongly-worded declaration condemning terror.
"We strongly condemn terrorist attacks resulting in death to innocent Afghan nationals. We, in this regard, express concern on the security situation in the region and violence caused by the Taliban, ISIL/DAISH, Al Qaida and its affiliates including Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement, Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, the Haqqani network, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, TTP and Hizb ut-Tahrir," said the declaration issued by BRICS countries or Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, at the summit in Xiamen.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending the summit and will hold talks with President Xi Jinping of China tomorrow, their first meeting after the prolonged Doklam standoff ended last month.
PM Modi arrives at International Conference Centre, Xiamen, China for group photo of #BRICS leaders and leaders of guest countries (ANI) pic.twitter.com/CUvKGhc6rL- NDTV (@ndtv) September 5, 2017
PM Modi will also hold bilateral meetings with other leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt, which is among the five counties -- Mexico, Guinea, Thailand and Tajikistan-- invited by China as part of 'BRICS Plus' outreach exercise.
No more content