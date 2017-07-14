Baadshaho Song Mere Rashke Qamar Is About Ajay Devgn And Ileana D'Cruz's Love Story Baadshaho song Mere Rashke Qamar tracks the love story of Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz in the film

Mere Rashke Qamar, the song tracks the love story of Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz. Mere Rashke Qamar is all about 'romance and royalty.' In the song Rashk-E-Qamar. Mere Rashke Qamar is sung by his nephew Rahat Fateh Ali Khan while the music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Mere Rashke Qamar has been shot in Rajasthan. Baadshaho, an action-thriller, revolves around the life of six gangsters - Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Esha Gupta, Ileana D'Cruz and Sanjay Mishra. The film is directed by Milan Luthria. Sunny Leone also features in a cameo.



Watch Mere Rashke Qamar here.





(1975). Of the film, Milan Luthria told news agency PTI, "This is a historical fiction film. We have used some facts, there is lot of stuff that was unusual and exciting. It (Emergency as subject) is a great backdrop for action and thrills. We have done extensive research on the subject."



Here's the trailer of Baadshaho.





Baadshaho is Milan Luthria's fourth film with Ajay Devgn. Mr Luthria has earlier directed the actor in Kachche Dhaage, Chori Chori and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, which also starred Emraan Hashmi. After Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, both the actors were seen in Madhur Bhandarkar's Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, which released in 2011. Meanwhile, this is the first time Ajay is paired opposite Ileana.



Baadshaho releases on September 1.





