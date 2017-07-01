ATM Withdrawals, Loan EMIs After GST: What You Need To Know

However, over time, it is expected that due to reduced cost because of availability of GST credit on items hitherto not available, the price of services will also come down which will benefit the consumers, says Sandeep Sehgal, director-tax and regulatory at Ashok Maheshwary & Associates LLP.
It should be noted that home, auto and personal loan EMIs will not go up. Service tax is not levied on them so they will not be taxable under GST, an SBI official said. However, some one-time cost like loan processing fee and prepayment charges etc will go up nominally as they attract service tax.
Many banks have already intimated customers about the tax changes. With effect from July 1, service tax of 15 per cent is replaced by GST of 18 per cent, ICICI Bank said in an SMS to its customers.
Many banks charge fees for non-maintenance of minimum monthly average balance, cash transactions (deposits and withdrawals) beyond free limits, and ATM transactions (including withdrawals) beyond free limits, SMS alert facility, cheque books beyond free limits etc. They attracted service tax so under GST these fees will go up.
Many insurers have also communicated to their customers about the tax change. In an email to some of its customers, private life insurer Birla Sun Life said: "Due to the enactment of the GST bill, the Service Tax on your premium will be replaced with GST. Your insurance premium will be revised as per the below schedule."
|Description
|Earlier Service Tax Rate
|GST Rate
|Term/Health Plans
|15%
|18%
|Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP Plans on charges levied)
|15%
|18%
|Traditional /Endowment (1st Year)
|3.75%
|4.50%
|Traditional /Endowment (Subsequent premiums)
|1.88%
|2.25%
|Single Premium Plan
|10%
|18%
|Single Premium Annuity Plan
|1.45%
|1.80%
Similarly, your health insurance cost will go up. In an SMS to customers, health insurance company Max Bupa said: "Service tax of 15 per cent on your health insurance policy shall be replaced by GST rate of 18 per cent."