Army Chief General Bipin Rawat is in Sikkim today amid a standoff between Indian and Chinese troops

New Delhi: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat is in Sikkim today amid a standoff between Indian troops and the Chinese army along the border in the sensitive sector. At the heart of the dispute is a road being built by China in Doklam, where it has a territorial dispute with Bhutan. Beijing on Wednesday virtually accused India of having a "hidden agenda" hinting that New Delhi is trying to stop it from building the road on Bhutan's behalf. Bhutan has lodged a formal protest asking China to stop work on the road.