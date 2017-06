After 17-Year Roller Coaster Ride, GST To Become Reality On July 1

After 17 tumultuous years, a nationwide Goods and Services Tax (GST) will rollout from midnight tonight, overhauling India's convoluted indirect taxation system and unifying the $2 trillion economy with 1.3 billion people into a single market.GST, which will replace more than a dozen central and state levies like factory-gate, excise duty, service tax and local sales tax or VAT, is India's biggest tax reform in the 70 years of independence and will help modernise Asia's third largest economy.* February 1986: Finance Minister Vishwanath Pratap Singh proposes a major overhaul of the excise taxation structure in the budget for 1986-87.* 2000: Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpyee introduces the concept, sets up a committee headed by the then West Bengal Finance Minister Asim Dasgupta to design a GST model.* 2003: The Vajpayee government forms a task force under Vijay Kelkar to recommend tax reforms.* 2004: Vijay Kelkar, then advisor to the Finance Ministry, recommends GST to replace the existing tax regime.* February 28, 2006: GST appears in the Budget speech for the first time; Finance Minister P Chidambaram sets an ambitious April 1, 2010 as deadline for GST implementation. He says the Empowered Committee of finance ministers will prepare a road map for GST.* 2008: Empowered Committee of State Finance Ministers constituted.* April 30, 2008: The Empowered Committee submits a report titled 'A Model and Roadmap Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India' to the government* November 10, 2009: Empowered Committee submits a discussion paper in the public domain on GST welcoming debate.* 2009: Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee announces basic structure of GST as designed by Dasgupta committee; retains 2010 deadline.* BJP opposes GST basic structure.* February 2010: Finance Ministry starts mission-mode computerisation of commercial taxes in states, to lay the foundation for GST rollout.* Pranab Mukherjee defers GST to April 1, 2011.* March 22, 2011: UPA-II tables 115th Constitution Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha for bringing GST.* March 29, 2011: GST Bill referred to Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance led by Yashwant Sinha.* Asim Dasgupta resigns, replaced by the then Kerala Finance Minister KM Mani.* November 2012: Finance Minister P Chidambaram holds meetings with state finance ministers; decides to resolve all issues by December 31, 2012 for GST rollout.* February 2013: Declaring UPA government's resolve to introducing GST, Chidambaram in his Budget speech makes provision for Rs 9,000 crore to compensate states for losses incurred because of GST.* August 2013: Parliamentary standing committee submits report to Parliament suggesting improvements on GST. GST Bill gets ready for introduction in Parliament.* October 2013: Gujarat Chief Minister Narnedra Modi opposes GST Bill saying state would incur losses worth Rs 14,000 crore every year due to GST.* 2014: GST Bill cleared by Standing Committee lapses as Lok Sabha dissolves; BJP-led NDA government comes to power.* December 18, 2014: Cabinet approves 122nd Constitution Amendment Bill to GST.* December 19, 2014: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley introduces the Constitution (122nd) Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha; Congress objects.* February 2015: Jaitley sets April 1, 2016 as deadline for GST rollout.* May 6, 2015: Lok Sabha passes GST Constitutional Amendment Bill.* May 12, 2015: The Amendment Bill presented in the Rajya Sabha.* Congress demands the Bill be sent to Select Committee of Rajya Sabha; demands capping GST rate at 18 per cent.* May 14, 2015: The GST Bill forwarded to joint committee of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.* August 2015: Government fails to win the support of Opposition to pass the bill in the Rajya Sabha where it lacks sufficient number.* July 2016: Centre opposes capping GST rate at 18%; gets states around.* August 2016: Congress, BJP agree to pass the Constitution Amendment Bill.* August 3, 2016: Rajya Sabha passes the Constitution Amendment Bill by two-thirds majority.* September 2, 2016: 16 states ratify GST Bill; President Pranab Mukherjee gives assent to the Bill.* September 12: Union Cabinet clears formation of GST Council* September 22-23: Council meets for first time.* November 3: GST Council agrees on four slab tax structure of 5, 12, 18 and 28% along with an additional cess on luxury and sin goods.* January 16, 2017: Jaitley announces July 1 as GST rollout deadline. Centre, states agree on contentious issue of dual control and taxing rights on goods at high sea.* February 18: GST Council finalises draft compensation bill providing to make good any revenue loss to states in first five years of GST rollout.* March 4: GST Council approves CGST and Integrated-GST bills.* March 20: Cabinet approved CGST, IGST and UT GST and Compensation bills.* March 27: Jaitley tables CGST, IGST, UT GST and Compensation bills in Parliament. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha pass all the four key GST Bills - Central GST (CGST), Integrated GST (IGST), State GST (SGST) and Union Territory GST (UTGST).* May 18: GST Council fits over 1,200 goods in one of the four tax slabs of 5, 12, 18 and 28%. Over 80% of goods of mass consumption either exempted or taxed under 5% slab.* GST Council fixes cess on luxury and sin goods to create kitty for compensating states.* May 19: GST Council decides on 5, 12, 18 and 28% as service tax slabs.* Jun 21: All states except Jammu and Kashmir pass SGST law.* June 28: Mamata Banerjee announces her party's decision to skip midnight launch of GST.* June 29: Congress, Left too decide to skip launch.* June 30 Midnight: GST set to rollout.