Actor Sitaram Panchal Is Battling Cancer, Asks For Help In Facebook Post Sitaram Panchal has featured as a dance teacher in Slumdog Millionaire, as Bhai Thakur in Peepli Live, as Lala Lajpat Rai in The Legend of Bhagat Singh

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Sitaram Panchal has worked in several films and TV shows (courtesy sitarampanchaltheactor) New Delhi: Highlights Sitaram Panchal wrote a Facebook post on Monday He is reportedly suffering from lung and kidney cancer He has reportedly been unable to work for the last 10 months Peepli Live, Slumdog Millionaire, Paan Singh Tomar and Jolly LLB 2, is battling cancer and asked for help in a Facebook post shared on Monday morning. In his post, Mr Panchal mentioned his deteriorating health and wrote: "Bhaio, meri help karo meri cancer se halat kharab hoti ja rahi hai, apka kalakar bhai Sitaram Panchal." Mr Panchal is reportedly suffering from lung and kidney cancer. Mr Panchal's condition has failed to improve and he has been unable to work over the last 10 months , said a





Talking to



"Initially, he used to work and we could make ends meet. But now, he does not even have the strength to stand up. He has lost a lot of weight. Ever since the cancer was detected in January 2014, he has taken Ayurvedic treatment. It was only recently that he started a new homeopathic medicine, following which, his condition worsened and we discontinued the medicines," Mr Panchal's wife told



Meanwhile, Cine And TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) have also put out a plea to gather help for Mr Panchal. "It pains us to hear the suffering of our esteemed member Shri Sitaram Panchal, we assure him of all the help we can provide to him in his hour of need and also urge all of you to open your hearts," read a post on CINTAA's Facebook page.





Sitaram Panchal has featured as a dance teacher in Slumdog Millionaire, as Bhai Thakur in Peepli Live, as Lala Lajpat Rai in The Legend of Bhagat Singh. He's also well known for his role in TV show Ek Ghar Banaunga.





Actor Sitaram Panchal, who has featured in critically acclaimed films likeand, is battling cancer and asked for help in a Facebook post shared on Monday morning. In his post, Mr Panchal mentioned his deteriorating health and wrote: "Sitaram Panchal." Mr Panchal is reportedly suffering from lung and kidney cancer. Mr Panchal's condition has failed to improve and he has been unable to work over the last 10 months , said a Hindustan Times report.Talking to Hindustan Times , Mr Panchal's wife said that Mr Panchal was diagnosed with cancer in 2014, after which he resorted to ayurvedic remedies. However, he did not even respond to homeopathic treatment, to which he was shifted only recently."Initially, he used to work and we could make ends meet. But now, he does not even have the strength to stand up. He has lost a lot of weight. Ever since the cancer was detected in January 2014, he has taken Ayurvedic treatment. It was only recently that he started a new homeopathic medicine, following which, his condition worsened and we discontinued the medicines," Mr Panchal's wife told Hindustan Times Meanwhile, Cine And TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) have also put out a plea to gather help for Mr Panchal. "It pains us to hear the suffering of our esteemed member Shri Sitaram Panchal, we assure him of all the help we can provide to him in his hour of need and also urge all of you to open your hearts," read a post on CINTAA's Facebook page.Sitaram Panchal has featured as a dance teacher in, as Bhai Thakur in, as Lala Lajpat Rai in. He's also well known for his role in TV show