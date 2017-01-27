360 Degree View Of India's 68th Republic Day Parade In Delhi

New Delhi: India's armed forces and diverse culture was at splendid show on the Rajpath on India's 68th RepubIic Day. An overcast sky drizzling intermittently, led to some moments of anxiousness -- but the rain gods were kind enough to relent till after the event was over. On both sides of Rajpath, a crowd of about 50,000 people -- including Indian and foreign dignitaries -- and jubilant children dressed in colourful dresses cheering and waving the Indian flag -- set the tone for a perfect start to the Republic Day celebration.
Military and paramilitary contingents wowed the crowd. Soldiers drawn from some of the finest military units marched with clockwork precision. Here's a 360 degree view of the parade.
Martial music belted out by military bands filled the air, the crowd cheered and regaled.
The crowd did not disappoint the marchers either, with cheers filling the entire stretch.