A large crowd gathered to inspect the carcass.

A dead whale 32 feet long was found this morning on the beach in Puri in Odisha.A large crowd gathered to inspect the carcass.Local media reported that the whale most likely was hit by a ship before heavy currents washed it ashore."It seems the whale has been dead for past several days. JCB machine has been hired to lift it from the beach to bury it", Bhimsen Das, a forest official said to a local TV channel This is the third time that a whale has been found dead on a Puri beach in the last three months.