YMCA University Of Science And Technology Annual Convocation Ceremony Today; 13 Gold Medalists To Be Awarded By The Governor Of Haryana

The annual convocation ceremony for YMCA University of Science and Technology, Faridabad will be held today. The convocation will begin at 11:30 am in the University premises. The ceremony will be presided over by the Honorable Governor of Haryana and the Chancellor, Shri Kaptan Singh Solanki. The Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dinesh Kumar will also grace the occasion. The Convocation ceremony is being held for students who graduated from the university in the year 2014, 2015, and 2016. At the ceremony, gold medal will also be awarded to toppers of respective batches.This will be the 2nd convocation ceremony for YMCA University. At the convocation degrees would be awarded to students who graduated from B.Tech., M.Tech., MBA, MCA, and M.Sc.. At the ceremony, Chancellor Gold Medal will be awarded to overall topper, Chief Minister Gold Medal will be awarded to overall girl topper, and Vice-Chancellor Gold Medal will be awarded to academic and other activities topper. According to a list published on the YMCA University website a total of 13 students would be awarded the various Gold Medals during the convocation ceremony.Earlier, the University had also changed the dress code for the students and other attendees of the convocation. The dress code for male students and attendees is either white full-sleeve shirt, white trouser, and black shoes or white pyjama, white kurta, and black shoes/sandals. The dress code for female students and attendees is either cream color saree with golden border or white salwar-kameej, white dupatta, and black shoes/sandals. The stole or patakas to be worn along with the dress will be available at the university.