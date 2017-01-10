VOW CarClinic, Startup By Indian Institute of Management Indore' Alumni Secures Angel Funding

VOW CarClinic, a car servicing and repair startup, founded by Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore alumni - Harmeet Hora and Abhishek Menon has raised an undisclosed amount in angel funding from Mr. Vishal Malik, Founder and Director of Gemini Solutions, said a press release from the Institute. The startup currently serves the Delhi-NCR region through its website and mobile app platforms. In a nutshell, VOW CarClinic envisages to be the OYO counterpart budget brand within multi-billion USD car servicing and automotive aftermarket space in India.The app offers full car servicing, washing and cleaning, denting and painting and general car repairing. VOW CarClinic, operated by Gurgaon-based GreyHair Ventures Pvt Ltd, is a marketplace for end-to-end car servicing/repair needs in the offline-to-online consumer internet space.According to the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore, the objective behind the startup was to eliminate lack of transparency in services, non-standardized pricing, discovery hassle, long queues and delivery waiting periods which people keep encountering. VOW CarClinic offers to simplify the whole process offering uniform service experience to car owners by on-boarding local garages and standardizing their price, drives-in efficiencies to processes and quality.In the last four months, the startup has scaled-up its operations to four more cities in NCR (Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad) and has witnessed 10x fold increase in revenues. Currently, Harmeet and Abhishek are planning to expand their operations in other major cities including Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai.Since its launch in early 2016, VOW has emerged as the fastest growing player in Delhi NCR within the segment.