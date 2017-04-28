Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's JMI Visit To Improve Academic Cooperation

New Delhi: Diplomatic visit by Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to strengthen the academic ties between Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and Turkish universities, especially, in the context of the university planning to confer Degree of Letters ( Honoris Causa ) to the Turkish premier on May 1, during his visit to the central varsity.
JMI is the only institution in India which provides academic courses in Turkish language and literature. Courses in the university ranges from certificate to advanced diploma and three years under-graduate course covering both Ottoman and modern Turkish language.
"We welcome Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Jamia", said Dr Mujib Alam, Cordinator of Turkish Language and Literature Programme. "The visit of the president will be very fruit full for education sector and other sectors, so that further collaborations may be made between India and Turkey in future", he added.
Dr. Mohsin Ali, the founder of Turkish language programme in India said that JMI and Yunus Emre Institutive from Republic of Turkey are working together for running these courses. Yunus Emre Institute provides teachers and text books needed for the courses.
He stated that academic exchange of about 25 students from the New Delhi Based university for further study in Turkey is a promising academic development between the two countries.
Dr. Mohsin Ali is only Indian who completed masters in Turkish language from turkey.
Mr. Saifudheen Kunju, Guest Lecturer of Turkish language at Jamia Millia Islamia opines that attempts to spread the Turkish language globally is instrumental in widening Turkish soft power. The present government under the president Erdogan is successful in this regard, he added.
Strategic issues, including India's NSG membership bid and ways to strengthen cooperation in counter-terrorism and trade are expected to be discussed during the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's from April 30.
Degree of Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa) to Mr. Erdogan will be awarded by the Chancellor, JMI, Lt. Gen. (Retd.) M. A. Zaki in a Special Convocation to be held at 2:30 pm at the university's Dr. M. A. Ansari Auditorium on May 1.
Prof. Talat Ahmad, Vice Chancellor, JMI will read the citation for Mr. Erdogan.
(With Inputs from PTI)
