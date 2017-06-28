TS EAMCET 2017: Know How To Check Allotment List Allotment list for TS EAMCET 2017 can be checked at the official website.

Allotment list for TS EAMCET 2017 can be checked at the official website. Phase 1 allotment list for Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medicine Common Entrance Test can be downloaded at tseamcet.nic.in. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education had started the web counselling for conducting admission into various Engineering and Pharmacy Courses who passed Intermediate or its Equivalent and qualified in EAMCET (Engineering Agriculture and Medicine Common Entrance Test). Candidates were able to exercise their options till 23 June.



How to check TS EAMCET 2017 Allotment List 2017?

Go to the official website of the council at tseamcet.nic.in

Click on the allotment details

Enter the login details

Submit the details

Get the result



'Download Allotment Order by Signing-In through 'Candidates Login',' reads the update on the portal.



For the convenience of the candidates, from academic year 2009-10, government has decided to adopt a total web based counseling procedure where candidate can exercise options. With TS EAMCET web couselling option, candidates can select a college and course intend to study through internet facility available with them and where such facility is not available candidate can approach any one of the TS EAMCET help line centres nearer to them.​



