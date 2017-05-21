PSEB 10 Class Result 2017 To Be Declared Tomorrow, Check Your Results From May 23 At Pseb.ac.in The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the class 10 secondary school results tomorrow.

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT PSEB 10 Class Result 2017 To Be Declared Tomorrow, Check Your Results From May 23 At Pseb.ac.in New Delhi: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the class 10 secondary school results tomorrow. Punjab Board Chairman, Balbir Singh Dhol confirmed to NDTV that the official results declaration of the class 10 examination will be conducted tomorrow by 11:00 am. The results will be made available for the students and teachers on May 23. The results will be available at pseb.ac.in from 9:00 am, May 23.



PSEB Chairman Balbir Singh Dhol will declare the results tomorrow.



This year, 4.12 lakh students attended Class 10 board exam in Punjab state.



Punjab Board



PSEB Class 12 Results



The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) class 12 results, which were declared on May 13, saw a dip of 14 per cent in pass percentage as compared to last year,



A total of 3.14 lakh students had appeared in the exams, out of which 36,376 students failed as against over 16,000 in 2016.



The overall pass percentage this year stood at 62.36 per cent as compared to 76.77 per cent in 2016.



Moreover, the merit list of students in 14 districts out of the total 22 districts in the state remained less than the double digit figure.



The girls' pass percentage stood at 72.59 per cent as against boys' 54.42 per cent, dropping sharply from 71.12 per cent in last year's result. Similarly, the girls' pass percentage also saw a drop of 7.44 per cent as against 84.03 per cent recorded last year.



About 37 per cent of students, who appeared for the examination, either failed or got reappear or compartment.



(With Inputs from PTI)



Click here for more





The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the class 10 secondary school results tomorrow. Punjab Board Chairman, Balbir Singh Dhol confirmed to NDTV that the official results declaration of the class 10 examination will be conducted tomorrow by 11:00 am. The results will be made available for the students and teachers on May 23. The results will be available at pseb.ac.in from 9:00 am, May 23.PSEB Chairman Balbir Singh Dhol will declare the results tomorrow.This year, 4.12 lakh students attended Class 10 board exam in Punjab state.Punjab Board class 12 results were declared on May 13 and made available to students to check on May 13.The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) class 12 results, which were declared on May 13, saw a dip of 14 per cent in pass percentage as compared to last year, reported PTI A total of 3.14 lakh students had appeared in the exams, out of which 36,376 students failed as against over 16,000 in 2016.The overall pass percentage this year stood at 62.36 per cent as compared to 76.77 per cent in 2016.Moreover, the merit list of students in 14 districts out of the total 22 districts in the state remained less than the double digit figure.The girls' pass percentage stood at 72.59 per cent as against boys' 54.42 per cent, dropping sharply from 71.12 per cent in last year's result. Similarly, the girls' pass percentage also saw a drop of 7.44 per cent as against 84.03 per cent recorded last year.About 37 per cent of students, who appeared for the examination, either failed or got reappear or compartment.(With Inputs from PTI)Click here for more Education News