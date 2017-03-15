No Junk Food For School Children In Nagaland, Says NBSE Chairman Asano Sekhose

EMAIL PRINT No Junk Food For School Children In Nagaland, Says NBSE Chairman Asano Sekhose New Delhi: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) today directed all schools in the state to make sure that there are no outlets selling junk food within a 200 meter radius of the school compound. The official notification issued by NBSE Chairman Asano Sekhose said that eating foods high in fat, salt and sugar (HFSS), commonly known as junk food results in increased risk of diseases like type 2 diabteres, hypertension, dyslipidemia, chronic inflammation and hyperinsulinemia. It also increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases later on.



According to reports in Press Trust of India, Asano Sekhose said that these disease coupled with childhood obesity affect the cognitive abilities and physical development of children thus adversely affecting the development of society. In the same context, NBSE also said that a working group constituted by Ministry of Women and Child Development has submitted a report to the board about consumption of HFSS foods and promotion of healthy snacks in state schools.



NBSE has directed all schools in the state to implement the recommendations made in the report. The schools have been asked to ensure that the canteens in their premises do not sell any HFSS food item such as chips, soft drinks, or fried foods. Schools will also be responsible to ban any sale of HFSS food item within a 200 meter radius of the school.



The schools have also been asked to constitute a School Canteen Management Committee. The committee will have 7-10 members with representatives from school, parents, students and school canteen operators. This committee will solely be responsible for catering safe and nutritious food to school children.



Schools have also been directed to organize awareness programs like Nutrition week from September 1 to 7. The schools will also teach students about quality nutrition and integrate physical activities to teach them about the importance of leading an active lifestyle. Schools will also create a set of activities such as debate on food safety, competition for senior students on topics related to healthy lifestyle, hygiene and sanitation.



(With Inputs from Press Trust of India)



Click here for more



The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) today directed all schools in the state to make sure that there are no outlets selling junk food within a 200 meter radius of the school compound. The official notification issued by NBSE Chairman Asano Sekhose said that eating foods high in fat, salt and sugar (HFSS), commonly known as junk food results in increased risk of diseases like type 2 diabteres, hypertension, dyslipidemia, chronic inflammation and hyperinsulinemia. It also increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases later on.According to reports in Press Trust of India, Asano Sekhose said that these disease coupled with childhood obesity affect the cognitive abilities and physical development of children thus adversely affecting the development of society. In the same context, NBSE also said that a working group constituted by Ministry of Women and Child Development has submitted a report to the board about consumption of HFSS foods and promotion of healthy snacks in state schools.NBSE has directed all schools in the state to implement the recommendations made in the report. The schools have been asked to ensure that the canteens in their premises do not sell any HFSS food item such as chips, soft drinks, or fried foods. Schools will also be responsible to ban any sale of HFSS food item within a 200 meter radius of the school.The schools have also been asked to constitute a School Canteen Management Committee. The committee will have 7-10 members with representatives from school, parents, students and school canteen operators. This committee will solely be responsible for catering safe and nutritious food to school children.Schools have also been directed to organize awareness programs like Nutrition week from September 1 to 7. The schools will also teach students about quality nutrition and integrate physical activities to teach them about the importance of leading an active lifestyle. Schools will also create a set of activities such as debate on food safety, competition for senior students on topics related to healthy lifestyle, hygiene and sanitation.(With Inputs from Press Trust of India)Click here for more Education News