NEET Success Story: Rupa Yadav, Once A Child Bride, Secures AIR 2612 She was married off at age of eight, but that never deterred her from pursuing her dream of becoming a doctor. Rupa Yadav, 21 years now, has secured AIR 2,612 by scoring 603 marks in the exam.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT NEET 2017 Success Story, Rupa Yadav Secures AIR 2612 New Delhi: Adding another success story to the tales, Rupa Yadav has set a milestone for girls of her age by cracking the coveted National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2017), results for which were declared in June. She was married off at age of eight, but that never deterred her from pursuing her dream of becoming a doctor. Rupa Yadav, 21 years now, has secured an all-India rank (AIR) 2,612 by scoring 603 marks in the exam. In the Class 10 exam she scored 84 per cent marks and thereafter her husband and brother-in-law helped her continue her studies. Managing household chores and studying, at the same time, Rupa proved her determination again by scoring 84 per cent in Class 12 exam. The same year, she enrolled herself for a B.Sc course and also appeared for the AIPMT examination, securing 23000 AIR.



"Though I did not qualify for a good government medical college, the AIPMT marks encouraged my husband and brother-in-law to send me to Kota for preparing for MBBS entrance test," Rupa said.



Born into a poverty-ridden farmer's home in Kareri village of Jaipur district, Rupa, then a student of class III, and her elder sister Rukma, were wedded to Shankarlal, who was then 12, and his elder brother Babulal, respectively.



Her husband and brother-in-law, both farmers, also supported her all along, even driving an auto to meet the education expenses, disregarding villagers' disparaging remarks.



This was Rupa's second attempt in NEET 2017. Last year she had appeared but fell short of achieving her goal. The following year, with a scholarship from her coaching institute, she finally cleared the hurdle.



(With Inputs From PTI)

Click here for more



Adding another success story to the tales, Rupa Yadav has set a milestone for girls of her age by cracking the coveted National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2017), results for which were declared in June. She was married off at age of eight, but that never deterred her from pursuing her dream of becoming a doctor. Rupa Yadav, 21 years now, has secured an all-India rank (AIR) 2,612 by scoring 603 marks in the exam. In the Class 10 exam she scored 84 per cent marks and thereafter her husband and brother-in-law helped her continue her studies. Managing household chores and studying, at the same time, Rupa proved her determination again by scoring 84 per cent in Class 12 exam. The same year, she enrolled herself for a B.Sc course and also appeared for the AIPMT examination, securing 23000 AIR."Though I did not qualify for a good government medical college, the AIPMT marks encouraged my husband and brother-in-law to send me to Kota for preparing for MBBS entrance test," Rupa said.Born into a poverty-ridden farmer's home in Kareri village of Jaipur district, Rupa, then a student of class III, and her elder sister Rukma, were wedded to Shankarlal, who was then 12, and his elder brother Babulal, respectively.Her husband and brother-in-law, both farmers, also supported her all along, even driving an auto to meet the education expenses, disregarding villagers' disparaging remarks.This was Rupa's second attempt in NEET 2017. Last year she had appeared but fell short of achieving her goal. The following year, with a scholarship from her coaching institute, she finally cleared the hurdle.(With Inputs From PTI)Click here for more Education News