Kerala Self-Help Group 'Kudumbashree' To Set Up School To Train 43 Lakh Women

Kerala's all-women self-help group, "Kudumbashree' is getting ready to set up a school to impart training for its 43 lakh members targeting their socio-cultural, educational and overall personality development. The training school is envisaged to provide the members, majority of them ordinary homemakers, knowledge and information in various subjects and improve their intelligence quotient and confidence level.



According to a top official, the school project will be implemented through the government's informal education programme being implemented centering 'Ayalkoottams' (neighbourhood groups) under Kudumbashree.



Kudumbashree has a three-tier structure for its women community network, with Neighbourhood Groups (NHGs) at the lowest level.



"The core objective of the initiative is to create awareness among the grass root level women about their social responsibilities and improve their standard of living through knowledge," Kudumbashree Executive Director S Harikishore, IAS, said.



Besides the social and financial empowerment, the Kudumbashree members would also be able to gain more knowledge through 'Ayalkoottams' through the initiative, he said.



Under the programme, over 43 lakh women members would be given training in personality and skill development, leadership and creative abilities.



Special training would be given about their various rights also, he said.



At the macro level, the programme is also aimed at implementing various initiatives to reclaim the traditional lifestyle and agricultural heritage of the state.



Experts from different fields would be roped in to take classes and impart training for Kudumbashree members, the official said, adding that different departments would be coordinated to implement the initiative.



Launched in 1998 as a poverty eradication mission by the state government to wipe out poverty through community action, Kudumbashree has tried its hand in various fields, ranging from pickle-making to IT business to empowering women households in the state.



