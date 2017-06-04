JEE Advanced 2017 Answer Key Released, Check Now At Jeeadv.ac.in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has released the JEE Advanced 2017 answer key at Jeeadv.ac.in.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has released the



JEE Advanced 2017 Answer Keys: How to check



Follow these steps to check the answer keys of JEE Advanced:



Step one: Go to JEE Advanced 2017 official website, www.jeeadv.ac.in



Step two: Click on the Paper 1, Paper 2 link



Step three: See the answer keys



JEE (Advanced) Result 2017



JEE Advanced 2017 results are expected to be declared on Sunday, June 11, 2017 10:00 am. IIT Madras, the organising authority of this year's exam will release the category wise All India Ranks (AIR) of successful candidates on the online portal of JEE Advanced after the results are declared. The candidates will be sent the text messages regarding their results to their registered mobile numbers.



Click here for more



