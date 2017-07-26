Eximius 2017: Registrations Open For IIMB's Entrepreneurship Summit Eximius 2017, the IIMB event, to be held from August 4 to 6, is about 'Kickstart and Fly'

New Delhi: One of India's biggest annual entrepreneurship summits, Eximius 2017, will be hosted by the students of Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) from August 4 to 6, 2017. Organized by the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Cell (ENI) of IIM Bangalore, in close association with the incubation hub of IIM Bangalore - N. S. Raghavan Centre for Entrepreneurial Learning (NSRCEL), Eximius 2017 is set to attract a multitude of start-ups, corporate entities and colleges.



The theme for this edition of Eximius is 'Kickstart and Fly'.



According to a press statement from IIMB, Eximius 2017 will host speakers including Dr. K. Radhakrishnan (Former Chairman, ISRO), Rajesh Magow (Co-founder & CEO, MakeMyTrip), Sanjay Nayar (CEO, KKR India), Radhika Aggarwal (Co-founder & CBO, ShopClues), to name a few.



"Eximius 2017 is going to host more than 25 eminent speakers which include Co-founders and CEOs of successful start-ups, along with MDs of leading VC firms in India," Ajinkya Domale, Secretary of ENI Cell at IIMB, said.



Read also: IIM Bangalore Sets Up Case Recording Lab To Advance Digital Delivery Of Management Education



Popular events include Bzzwings, a B-plan competition for budding entrepreneurs, The Other Incentive, a B-plan competition for social entrepreneurs, The Game of Clicks, which calls for digital marketing prowess, and about 20 more on-the-spot and online events.



