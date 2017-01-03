Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Invites Applications For Teaching And Non-Teaching Positions: Apply Now

One of India's premier universities, the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has invited online applications from Indian citizens for teaching positions in several departments. The last date to apply is January 12, 2017. Candidates can apply through online forms available at the Recruitment and Assessment Cell portal of BHU for the posts of Professor, Associate Professor, Reader, Assistant Professor and Non-teaching posts(s) under Group 'A', 'B' & 'C'.
Departments
You can apply for positions in BHU's various departments from these faculties and Institutes: Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS-BHU), Institute of Science , Institute of Agricultural Sciences, Faculty of Environment & Sustainable Development, Faculty of Arts , Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Sanskrit Vidya Dharm Vigyan, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Education, Institute of Management Studies (Formerly FMS - BHU), Faculty of Performing Arts, Faculty of Visual Arts, Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Rajiv Gandhi South Campus and Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences.
Names of the posts
The recruitment will be for following posts in Banaras Hindu University (BHU):
Professor
Associate Professor
Assistant Professor
Senior Scientist
Junior Research Officer
Maintenance Engineer (Senior)
Public Relations Officer
Radiological Physicist
Dy. Medical Superintendent
Medical Officer (MM)
Law Officer
Training & Placement Officer
Manager, Guest House Complex/Canteens
Student Career Counselor
Staff Nurse
Dental Instrument Mechanic
Technical Assistant
Orthoptist
Qualifications
For details on qualifications required click here.
Important dates
Last Date for Online submission of Application form : 12.01.2017
Last date for Online Application Fee payment : 16.01.2017
Last Date for Application Forms PDF download : 18.01.2017
Last date for submission of downloaded application form along with the enclosures : 21.01.2017
Steps to apply:
Applicants are required to submit their downloaded application form (hard copy) after filling it online, along with all the enclosures to the Office of the Registrar, (Recruitment & Assessment Cell), Holkar House, BHU, Varanasi-221005 by last date of submission of application, i.e. the hard copy of the application along with the enclosures must reach to the Registrar's office by January 21.