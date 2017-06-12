121 New TMR Schools To Open In Telangana This Academic Year

As many as 121 new Telangana Minorities Residential (TMR) schools across the state will begin from this academic year. In addition to the 71 existing institutions, the state government has sanctioned 121 additional TMR schools from the academic year 2017-18, Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) secretary, B Shafiullah said today. In the first phase, 71 out of 121 schools will be inaugurated tomorrow, while the remaining schools will also be inaugurated within a week, he was quoted in a press release issued by TMREIS here.The new schools are an initiative of 'free KG to PG education' in the process of making Telangana 'Golden Telangana'.Government has also transferred 12 existing minorities residential schools and two junior colleges from Telangana Residential Educational Institutions (TREI) Society to TMREIS, taking the total number of TMR schools/colleges in the state to 206, he said."With 206 institutions under its belt, TMREIS will provide corporate style free education with high-class hostel and other facilities to over 53,000 students this year," he added.