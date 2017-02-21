Delhi Police Arrest Man In Connection With Alleged Rape Near Hauz Khas Village

Delhi Police has arrested one person in connection with the alleged rape of a 24-year-old woman in South Delhi's Hauz Khas Village. The accused, a resident of Chandra Vihar, was identified last night, police said today.Police teams had been working on different leads based on CCTV footage and local intelligence and by questioning parking attendants, private security guards of the Deer Park and other shopkeepers in the locality. The incident happened on the night of February 18 when the woman, who is from northeast India, was returning from a party in Hauz Khas village. She was reportedly with her friends and cousins.The woman told the police that around 11:30 PM she was offered a drop home by an unknown person.He apparently told her that his vehicle was parked near Deer Park, which is adjoining Hauz Khas village. The accused, thereafter, on the pretext of guiding the woman, led her to an isolated stretch near the park and allegedly raped her.Further details are awaited.