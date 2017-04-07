Collision Averted Between Air India, IndiGo Planes At Delhi Airport

A major accident was averted at the Delhi airport on Friday as an Air India plane aborted take-off to avoid colliding with an Indigo plane that was landing on a converging runway. Pilots of both planes followed Standard Operating Procedure and their instincts to prevent a disaster, say sources.The incident took place not long before Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to the airport to receive his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina, who arrived on a four-day visit.Air India's Delhi-Goa flight AI 156 was about to take off from Runway 28 at 11.15 am when the Air Traffic Controller or ATC asked the pilot to stop and come back to bay, sources say.The Indigo flight, the sources add, was cleared to land but when it touched down, it saw the Air India plane at the converging point and took off again, following procedure.The Air India pilot, given the go-ahead to fly almost at the same time, saw the IndiGo flight and told the ATC that it was cancelling take-off. The Air India aircraft, with 122 on board, finally took off for Goa at 12.50 pm.IndiGo's Ranchi-Delhi flight 6E398 landed on the runway 27 minutes later.