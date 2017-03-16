Arvind Kejriwal's Mid-Term Test: A 10 Pont Guide To Delhi Municipal Polls

Delhi civic polls: Aam Aadmi Party is debuting in the full-fledged elections.

New Delhi: Just out of the electoral setback in Punjab and Goa, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's next big challenge, the municipal elections in the national capital, is round the corner. Mr Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party needs to wrest control over the three municipal corporations from the BJP - that is looking for a third consecutive term - not just to make it easier to deliver on the state government's mandate but also signal that he still had the popular support from the electorate in Delhi who had given him 67 out of 70 seats just two years earlier. But the April 22 vote is a lot more than just a battle of survival for the city's political parties. It will determine the quality of life that residents of Delhi would lead.